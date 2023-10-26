Military recruitment numbers are down in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Guard and the U.S. Army are facing recruiting challenges. The 2023 fiscal year numbers show both are around 50% short of their goals.

Both the Wisconsin National Guard and U.S. Army are going back to a tried and true method of getting more people to enlist, making themselves more visible in the community. The Army National Guard isn’t letting its most recent recruiting numbers get leadership down.

“Right now we are very optimistic,” said Master Sergeant Benjamin Bock, the Recruiting Section Chief for the Wisconsin Army National Guard. “We have obviously had some challenges with Mission Year 2022 and 2023. We did fall short of our goals of about 40% both years.”

In the Federal Fiscal Year 2023 which began on Oct. 1, 2022, and ended on Sept. 30, the number of recruits for the National Guard was 1,064 and well short of their goal by nearly 500.

Master Sergeant Bock says they are addressing this concern by increasing their presence on social media.

“We just try to make more of a community presence and open up our armories for people to come in and see what do and now that we have been able to access schools again, we have been a lot more involved within the schools and being able to educate people on exactly what it is that we do in the National Guard and some of the incentives they can get for doing so,” Bock said.

Here in Wausau, Captain Tyler Olson is an Army Recruiter for central and western Wisconsin. He shared that one of the things contributing to the recruiting struggles comes down to two major trends: People not wanting to join, and people medically unable to join.

“With people not wanting to join and with students being homeschooled the last two years it’s really taken a lot of face-to-face time away that we had in schools prior years and there’s just a lack of knowledge of what we have and what we have to offer,” said Olson.

Olson said they are stepping up to address the recruitment challenges by being more visible in schools and offering more incentives to attract more people. “Huge sign-on bonuses depending on the job you take and large school benefits packages for tuition assistance and reimbursement,” he said.

Both Capt. Olson and MSG Bock are looking forward to a better recruiting year in 2024.

“This year, our numbers are looking at 736 for the end goal and right now we are off to a good start,” said Olson.

“I don’t think there’s any greater calling in the Army than standing in front of your soldiers and training and motivating them and just watching them grow and succeed into future stellar citizens,” Olson added.

