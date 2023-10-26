News and First Alert Weather App
Mid-State on Central to offer giveaways throughout November

Mid-State on Central
Mid-State on Central(Mid-State)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College’s Mid-State on Central location in Marshfield will host a month of giveaways this November.

The giveaways kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to highlight its business and leadership programs, showcase customized training opportunities, and celebrate Veterans Day.

Community members can stop in throughout November to vote for their favorite local place to shop for the holidays to be entered to win a $500 gift card from that business. The business with the most votes will receive a free employee training provided by Mid-State’s Workforce Development division.

“Mid-State on Central was created to allow us to better connect with and serve the Marshfield community,” said Jackie Esselman, dean of Recruitment and Admissions. “The in-store voting promotion will allow those in the community to learn what Mid-State has to offer by stopping into Mid-State on Central while also having a chance to win a gift card to their favorite local business, just in time for the holiday season.”

The first 25 people to visit Mid-State on Central in November will receive a voucher for a turkey from Festival Foods. Cookies will also be available at Mid-State on Central for veterans from Wednesday, Nov. 8, to Saturday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

Mid-State on Central is located at 1619 North Central Avenue in Marshfield next to Festival Foods. The location complements Mid-State’s full-service campus while allowing the college to better connect with the community, highlight program options, and serve local businesses and individuals in a convenient location.

You can learn more at mstc.edu/on-central.

