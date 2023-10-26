Marshfield releases bi-annual drinking water notice for people to check for lead

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2020, Marshfield Utilities found elevated lead levels in the drinking water in some homes with lead services and as a result, the city has released its bi-annual notice to the public.

Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children.

Please click the link below and read the information closely to learn how you can reduce lead in your drinking water. Those with a copper service or who have had their service updated since 2020, have nothing to be concerned about.

Customers can check if their home may be affected by visiting the Marshfield Utilities website. For more information, call 715-898-2187 or email lead@marshfieldutilities.org.

