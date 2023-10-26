News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Marshfield releases bi-annual drinking water notice for people to check for lead

Customers can check if their home may be affected by visiting the Marshfield Utilities website.
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2020, Marshfield Utilities found elevated lead levels in the drinking water in some homes with lead services and as a result, the city has released its bi-annual notice to the public.

Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children.

Please click the link below and read the information closely to learn how you can reduce lead in your drinking water. Those with a copper service or who have had their service updated since 2020, have nothing to be concerned about.

Customers can check if their home may be affected by visiting the Marshfield Utilities website. For more information, call 715-898-2187 or email lead@marshfieldutilities.org.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in Marathon County crash
Wood County Veteran Service Officer Rock Larson goes through a mounting pile of claims veterans...
Modernized VA benefit claims processing system impacting veterans
If you happen to spot the bull elk the DNR would like to know where
DNR explains lone elk sighting in central Wisconsin
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

New Owls at Wildwood
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield announces arrival of two new owls
DNR releases hunting dates for November, gun-deer season begins Nov. 18
No. 3 Ohio State, coming off big win, attempts to avoid letdown in night game at Wisconsin
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
Pope orders Vatican to reopen case of priest accused of adult abuse but allowed to keep ministering
The Wausau Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted on multiple felony...
Wausau police looking for wanted man