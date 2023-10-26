Marathon County Alcohol and Drug Partnership hosts drug training for educators

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Alcohol and Drug Partnership hosted a two-day training session focused on drug impairment and intervention, with a unique twist – the participants were educators. The Drug Impairment Training for Educational Professionals (DITEP) highlighted the pressing need for educators to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the rising challenges associated with drug use among students.

Shannon Young, Chair of the Marathon County AOD Partnership and the principal at the EEA Learning Academy, emphasized the urgency of such training.

“It’s so important right now because there are so many different things available to students. I’ve joked that high school bathrooms have never smelled so good, but that’s sad because it’s from vaping,” Young said.

During the training, educators and support personnel delved into the underlying reasons for students’ drug use. Understanding these motivations is considered crucial to effectively intervening and helping students break free from the grip of addiction.

“They have school pressures. Many of them have mental health issues, and so a lot of times, I think we also see this as a result of them trying to figure out how to cope,” Young said.

Terry Tackes, a Heart Transformational Counselor at The Gospel TLC, further emphasized the importance of identifying the root causes of drug abuse.

“I try to source the trauma that changed their personality, that changed who they were,” Tackes said. “What affected you in such a way that you decided to use a substance to overcome or blackout those emotions?”

According to data from The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, 50% of teenagers have misused a drug at least once. The organization also found drug use among 8th graders surged by 61% between 2016 and 2020. Identifying and addressing drug use in its early stages can have a significant impact on preventing long-term addiction.

“It’s really important to know those signs and symptoms early on because the sooner we can be there to interject and provide resources to those in need, the more likely they are to come out of that spot and achieve recovery,” Jennifer Podeweltz, a Recovery Coach at Marshfield Clinic, said.

While the training class focused on identifying signs of drug abuse, its ambition was to equip educators and helpers with the knowledge necessary to support students effectively.

“It’s important for us to know what to look for in case we’re seeing something different in a student. The ultimate goal is to use that information to figure out how we can help that student,” Young said.

“The more everyday people like you or I, or the others attending this course, attempt to learn more about these drugs, the more we’ll be able to help people and prevent long-term addiction,” Tackes said.

The second day of the class is on Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.