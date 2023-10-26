News and First Alert Weather App
Local Wausau conference addresses student’s mental health

By Emily Davies and Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Student mental health took center stage today at Wausau West High School.

The “Caring for our Community Kids” conference featured more than 50 speakers from a wide variety of backgrounds and topic areas, including one led by NewsChannel 7s own Emily Davies.

The audience was largely made up of teachers and school staff members from area districts, but the public was also encouraged to register. The goal was to address the youth mental health crisis in Marathon County and learn more about what can be done.

Director of Pupil Services for the Wausau School District Cale Bushman said, “Mental wellness is not just a school issue, or a DC Everest, or Wausau school issue, but it’s a community issue. It’s something we all need to take part in. We want to be proactive, and we want to make sure we have resources and support in the community all the time, so we don’t end up in a tragedy where we have to be reactive to it.”

Organizers say kids and their issues are always evolving. They say it’s important to be open and address change from year to year connecting with all students.

