First Alert Weather: Colder air arrives on Friday

Rain showers on Thursday evening. Locally heavy rain possible. Colder weather for the weekend with chances for rain/snow.
First Alert Forecast
By Mark Holley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of rain has fallen across the Badger State so far this week. Another round of rain on Thursday, locally heavy at times. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch over the Northwoods. Central Wisconsin will accumulate more, between a half to an inch of rainfall. Locally higher amounts where thunderstorms occur. Localized ponding of water on roadways, especially where leaves are blocking storm drains.

Rain becomes scattered again during the afternoon. Periods of locally heavy rain expected. Thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening.

Scattered showers and storms Thursday night
Scattered showers and storms Thursday night(WSAW)
Rain accumulations from Thursday into Friday up to 1 inch
Rain accumulations from Thursday into Friday up to 1 inch(WSAW)

Scattered showers linger into Friday morning, gradually dissipating. Mostly cloudy for Friday, highs cooler, around the mid-50. Plan for cold, gusty winds. Northwest gusts up to 25 mph.

Big cool down over the weekend. Possible rain-snow Saturday and Sunday.
Big cool down over the weekend. Possible rain-snow Saturday and Sunday.(WSAW)

Temperatures take a big tumble over the weekend. Plan for a cold weekend! Highs near 40 Saturday. Even colder Sunday, with highs near the mid-30s. Overnight lows dropping to the 20s. A low pressure system will spread precipitation towards the Badger State Saturday through Sunday. Based on temperatures, we could end up seeing a rain and snow type of mixture during this period.

Rain snow mix possible late Saturday into Sunday
Rain snow mix possible late Saturday into Sunday(WSAW)

Our lows become our highs for the week of Halloween. High temperatures will sit around the 30s.

