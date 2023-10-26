News and First Alert Weather App
Candlelight Hike Festival returns Friday

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a fun-filled night with the family while celebrating Halloween, you’ll want to make your way to Schmeeckle Reserve in Stevens Point on Friday. Melissa Reuther joined Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to explain what the Candlelight Hike Festival is.

The Candlelight Hike is a biannual family event in the fall and spring that allows people to get to know Schmeeckle better and learn something educational about nature. This year’s theme is Totally Terrific Turtles.

“This event has grown tremendously over the years,” Reuther said. “[It] started mostly as just a torch-lit hike and added all those educational components and activities for kiddos and big kiddos alike, so it’s a pretty exciting event.”

The Candlelight Hike will be happening on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-9 p.m. at Schmeeckle Reserve in Stevens Point. The event is free and open to the public.

