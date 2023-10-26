Books on the Bus Storytime will give children and their families memorable and fun first public bus experience

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Marathon County Public Library in Wausau and Wausau Metro Ride are hoping to make your child’s first public bus ride memorable and fun.

It’s called Books on the Bus Storytime. The library hasn’t done an event like this since before COVID. You and your families will get to board and ride on a real city bus and experience it for yourself. You will take a short ride through downtown Wausau. Of course, there will be reading, singing, and question time for your children to ask the bus driver any questions they may have.

“It creates a relationship and an experience. It’s a great opportunity for them to get comfortable being on the bus and have a fun positive first experience there before they use it for the first time, said Allycia Smith, Library Marketing Specialist at Marathon County Public Library.

It will even have bus themed books and songs like “The Wheels on the Bus.” The event is geared towards children who may have never rode the bus before, but anyone is welcome to participate.

“I think the first time that you do anything can be a little frightening. And so having this kind of steppingstone experience where they’re with their families, they get to have some fun with stories and songs can be a great introduction to the bus and everything it offers,” said Smith.

The event is happening Thursday morning. It is free of charge and no sign-ups are required. You will meet in the lower-level parking lot at the library in Wausau, and you will be able to board the bus there. The first boarding time is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday. There will be two other opportunities at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The Marathon County Public Library Wausau Branch is located at 300 1st St, Wausau, WI.

