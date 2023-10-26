News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Artist creates ‘Taylor Swiftkin,’ a Taylor Swift pumpkin lookalike

Jeanette Paras painted Taylor Swift’s portrait on a 400-pound pumpkin she affectionately calls “Taylor Swiftkin.” (Source: Paras Pumpkins / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ohio (Gray News) – An artist in Ohio is hopping on the Taylor Swift train by painting a massive pumpkin in the superstar’s honor.

Jeanette Paras, an artist in Dublin, painted Swift’s portrait on a 400-pound pumpkin she affectionately calls “Taylor Swiftkin.”

The look is inspired by Swift’s 2023 Grammy Awards ensemble with a navy blue dress and statement earrings.

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los...
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Paras revealed the creation on her Instagram page this week.

She said the pumpkin took more than 10 hours of painting to create.

Sitting next to “Taylor Swiftkin,” Paras also painted a smaller pumpkin in the shape of a football with the NFL logo on it – a nod to Swift’s new boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The pumpkin took more than 10 hours of painting to create.
The pumpkin took more than 10 hours of painting to create.(Paras Pumpkins / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

Paras is celebrating her 35th year painting massive pumpkin portraits in her garage for Halloween. Each year she chooses a different celebrity or character to paint.

“It is a labor of love, a passion and a Halloween tradition,” her website reads.

Some previous portraits include Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Betty White and Prince Harry.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in Marathon County crash
Wood County Veteran Service Officer Rock Larson goes through a mounting pile of claims veterans...
Modernized VA benefit claims processing system impacting veterans
If you happen to spot the bull elk the DNR would like to know where
DNR explains lone elk sighting in central Wisconsin
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

Arthur 'Arty' Strout was playing pool at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night. He was one...
Father says he left Maine bar 10 minutes before mass shooting; his son was killed
FILE - President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.
Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023....
Lawyers spar over possibility of workers’ compensation for teacher who was shot by 6-year-old
Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing.
LIVE: Maine mass shooting news conference
Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington...
DC murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after 7 weeks on the run