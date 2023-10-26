News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead, 3 injured in Marathon County crash

Crews responded to the crash on Hwy W near Alamo Rd just after 8:45 p.m. Wednesday
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and three others injured after a single-vehicle crash in the town of Texas Wednesday night.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the crash on Hwy W near Alamo Rd just after 8:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people suffered significant injuries and were transported by ambulance to local hospitals. Another person sustained minor injuries.

Both lanes of Hwy W were closed for approximately four and a half hours while the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team conducted their investigation. The investigation is still ongoing. No other information is being released at this time.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Texas Fire Department, Merrill Fire & EMS, Wausau Fire & EMS, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.

