News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Your Town Stevens Point: Deaf manager a longtime part of SPASH success

Your Town Stevens Point
By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Back in 2011, a couple of players on the SPASH Basketball Team told the head coach their cousin would make a great team manager.

He was moving to Stevens Point from Minnesota. What’s happened in the 12 years since has been a blossoming relationship between the SPASH Athletic Department and that team manager.

It’s not really, what does he do — it’s what doesn’t Benjamin Rick do? The answer to that is, whatever it takes to help the teams win. It’s been proven when someone loses, or is born without, one of their senses, the brain has the extra capacity to increase the other senses.

Or, as the phrase goes, heightened senses. Benjamin Rick has proven to be a valuable asset to SPASH Athletics and since 2011, there’s been one constant for SPASH athletics.

SPASH Assistant Coach and Former Head Coach Scott Anderson said, “An outstanding film guy. The best we ever had.”

Whether it’s from the press box for football, or the top of the bleachers for basketball, Benjamin Rick never misses a play.

Benjamin Rick in press box during SPASH football game
Benjamin Rick in press box during SPASH football game(WSAW)

“He’s a really good kid and this is his world,” said Benjamin’s mother Susan Knar. His world is a little different. The sounds of the game — are silenced — because Benjamin is deaf.

“Yeah, everybody’s hearing, they’re talking. I’m in my own little world over here,” Benjamin said.

Interpreter Jon Thomm joined for the interview with Benjamin to talk with him. Benjamin said he had a little camera experience from his days in Minnesota. “Once I got to Wisconsin and I started doing it more they gave me the responsibility. I was really able to grow into it.”

The head basketball coach at the time, Scott Anderson, welcomed him with open arms. When his family moved to Stevens Point 12 years ago, his cousins mentioned to Anderson they knew someone who could be a team manager.

“I think with his disability came a certain level of focus other high school kids in the past didn’t have,” Anderson said. “And he did it at a high level. So, he was just one of us.”

If Benjamin ever questioned his value to SPASH, that answer came in August of 2017 when he was presented a championship ring following the team’s third straight State Title.

“The coach came up and they had a box under their arm. They said, ‘Close your eyes.’ I said, ‘OK.’ Benjamin continued, “So they put it in my hand, opened up the box, and it was the championship ring there. And they said ‘Thank you so much for everything you’ve been doing. We really appreciate it. We support you.’ I was shocked. I was shocked. I was so happy I could’ve cried.”

“If he didn’t have what he has at SPASH football and basketball, I don’t think Stevens Point would be that much for him,” Susan said. “I appreciate everything they do.”

SPASH appreciates him and he’ll continue to do the little things with the same passion as the athletes he supports. “I enjoy it - it’s fun,” Benjamin added. “I feel proud when I’m here. I know the SPASH family. I’m comfortable going to the games. It’s great to see everyone.”

To communicate with the athletes, Benjamin uses his phone to type out messages. He also works at Noodles & Company in Stevens Point. Benjamin also just turned 32 on Tuesday, so happy belated birthday to him!

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in Marathon County crash
Wood County Veteran Service Officer Rock Larson goes through a mounting pile of claims veterans...
Modernized VA benefit claims processing system impacting veterans
If you happen to spot the bull elk the DNR would like to know where
DNR explains lone elk sighting in central Wisconsin
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Carmelo's Restaurant has gone through many remodels since the doors first opened, but the...
Dine and Dish: Four generations contribute to family-run Carmelo’s Restaurant
Bennie Green, 41
Man charged, bond set at $500K for US 51 shooting on Oct. 6 in Marathon Co.
Cold and cloudy this weekend with chances for light snow Saturday
First Alert Weather: Falling temperatures, trace of snow possible this weekend
New Owls at Wildwood
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield announces arrival of two new owls
DNR releases hunting dates for November, gun-deer season begins Nov. 18