Your Town Stevens Point: Deaf manager a longtime part of SPASH success

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Back in 2011, a couple of players on the SPASH Basketball Team told the head coach their cousin would make a great team manager.

He was moving to Stevens Point from Minnesota. What’s happened in the 12 years since has been a blossoming relationship between the SPASH Athletic Department and that team manager.

It’s not really, what does he do — it’s what doesn’t Benjamin Rick do? The answer to that is, whatever it takes to help the teams win. It’s been proven when someone loses, or is born without, one of their senses, the brain has the extra capacity to increase the other senses.

Or, as the phrase goes, heightened senses. Benjamin Rick has proven to be a valuable asset to SPASH Athletics and since 2011, there’s been one constant for SPASH athletics.

SPASH Assistant Coach and Former Head Coach Scott Anderson said, “An outstanding film guy. The best we ever had.”

Whether it’s from the press box for football, or the top of the bleachers for basketball, Benjamin Rick never misses a play.

“He’s a really good kid and this is his world,” said Benjamin’s mother Susan Knar. His world is a little different. The sounds of the game — are silenced — because Benjamin is deaf.

“Yeah, everybody’s hearing, they’re talking. I’m in my own little world over here,” Benjamin said.

Interpreter Jon Thomm joined for the interview with Benjamin to talk with him. Benjamin said he had a little camera experience from his days in Minnesota. “Once I got to Wisconsin and I started doing it more they gave me the responsibility. I was really able to grow into it.”

The head basketball coach at the time, Scott Anderson, welcomed him with open arms. When his family moved to Stevens Point 12 years ago, his cousins mentioned to Anderson they knew someone who could be a team manager.

“I think with his disability came a certain level of focus other high school kids in the past didn’t have,” Anderson said. “And he did it at a high level. So, he was just one of us.”

If Benjamin ever questioned his value to SPASH, that answer came in August of 2017 when he was presented a championship ring following the team’s third straight State Title.

“The coach came up and they had a box under their arm. They said, ‘Close your eyes.’ I said, ‘OK.’ Benjamin continued, “So they put it in my hand, opened up the box, and it was the championship ring there. And they said ‘Thank you so much for everything you’ve been doing. We really appreciate it. We support you.’ I was shocked. I was shocked. I was so happy I could’ve cried.”

“If he didn’t have what he has at SPASH football and basketball, I don’t think Stevens Point would be that much for him,” Susan said. “I appreciate everything they do.”

SPASH appreciates him and he’ll continue to do the little things with the same passion as the athletes he supports. “I enjoy it - it’s fun,” Benjamin added. “I feel proud when I’m here. I know the SPASH family. I’m comfortable going to the games. It’s great to see everyone.”

To communicate with the athletes, Benjamin uses his phone to type out messages. He also works at Noodles & Company in Stevens Point. Benjamin also just turned 32 on Tuesday, so happy belated birthday to him!

