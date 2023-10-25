TSA offers tips for when you want to bring a gun on your trips

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - As hunting season approaches, not just here in Wisconsin but nationwide, the TSA is sending out some important reminders.

If you’re traveling with your gun for a hunting weekend, never bring it through the TSA checkpoint or it could be a long day for you. You must pack it in a locked hard-sided case, commonly known as a “Pelican Case,” unloaded and with your luggage. You must also fill out the proper paperwork to let the airline know what type of firearm it is.

“Oftentimes, people will pack it correctly and then not declare it to the airline,” said TSA Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle. “They’ll just check it like a regular bag, and that can also incur a fine.”

Firearm parts, including magazines, clips, bolts, and firing pins can be transported in checked baggage as well as any replica firearms and toys. The only items that are allowed to be brought in your carry-on are rifle scopes.

TSA Inspector Ryan Ostrowski shared, “You can face a civil penalty up to $14,950, plus federal criminal sanctions per violation.”

Again, they can’t stress this enough, always check your unloaded gun in a hard-side locked case with your luggage and let the airline know it’s in your suitcase.

Additionally, if you plan to bring ammunition with you, you are allowed to keep it in the same case as your firearm, but you will need to declare it with the airport and call ahead as there may be a limit to how much you can bring.

