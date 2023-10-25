News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

TSA offers tips for when you want to bring a gun on your trips

Firearms must be packed unloaded in a hard sided case and you must let the airline know you have it
By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - As hunting season approaches, not just here in Wisconsin but nationwide, the TSA is sending out some important reminders.

If you’re traveling with your gun for a hunting weekend, never bring it through the TSA checkpoint or it could be a long day for you. You must pack it in a locked hard-sided case, commonly known as a “Pelican Case,” unloaded and with your luggage. You must also fill out the proper paperwork to let the airline know what type of firearm it is.

“Oftentimes, people will pack it correctly and then not declare it to the airline,” said TSA Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle. “They’ll just check it like a regular bag, and that can also incur a fine.”

Firearm parts, including magazines, clips, bolts, and firing pins can be transported in checked baggage as well as any replica firearms and toys. The only items that are allowed to be brought in your carry-on are rifle scopes.

TSA Inspector Ryan Ostrowski shared, “You can face a civil penalty up to $14,950, plus federal criminal sanctions per violation.”

Again, they can’t stress this enough, always check your unloaded gun in a hard-side locked case with your luggage and let the airline know it’s in your suitcase.

Additionally, if you plan to bring ammunition with you, you are allowed to keep it in the same case as your firearm, but you will need to declare it with the airport and call ahead as there may be a limit to how much you can bring.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in Marathon County crash
Wood County Veteran Service Officer Rock Larson goes through a mounting pile of claims veterans...
Modernized VA benefit claims processing system impacting veterans
If you happen to spot the bull elk the DNR would like to know where
DNR explains lone elk sighting in central Wisconsin
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Carmelo's Restaurant has gone through many remodels since the doors first opened, but the...
Dine and Dish: Four generations contribute to family-run Carmelo’s Restaurant
Bennie Green, 41
Man charged, bond set at $500K for US 51 shooting on Oct. 6 in Marathon Co.
Cold and cloudy this weekend with chances for light snow Saturday
First Alert Weather: Falling temperatures, trace of snow possible this weekend
New Owls at Wildwood
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield announces arrival of two new owls
DNR releases hunting dates for November, gun-deer season begins Nov. 18