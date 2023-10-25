News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Theatre group raises money for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ performance with ‘Designer Handbag Bingo’

Beauty and the Beast will debut at The Grand in February
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Great Dane Pub in Wausau
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Educational Theater Alliance (CWETA) is a non-profit organization that aims to give students the opportunity to show their talents and to grow their potential as actors, technicians, and musicians.

After more than 30 years of collaboration and providing quality theatrical productions in Central Wisconsin, CWETA brings Disney’s Beauty & The Beast to Wausau’s Grand Theater this coming February.

In order to get there, the organization is holding a fundraiser, in the most stylish way possible. The Designer Handbag Bingo takes place Oct. 27 and will feature 17 designer handbags donated by community members and businesses.

Tickets are still available to join in on a fun-filled night of exciting raffles, door prizes, and of course — purses.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in Marathon County crash
Wood County Veteran Service Officer Rock Larson goes through a mounting pile of claims veterans...
Modernized VA benefit claims processing system impacting veterans
If you happen to spot the bull elk the DNR would like to know where
DNR explains lone elk sighting in central Wisconsin
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Carmelo's Restaurant has gone through many remodels since the doors first opened, but the...
Dine and Dish: Four generations contribute to family-run Carmelo’s Restaurant
Bennie Green, 41
Man charged, bond set at $500K for US 51 shooting on Oct. 6 in Marathon Co.
Cold and cloudy this weekend with chances for light snow Saturday
First Alert Weather: Falling temperatures, trace of snow possible this weekend
New Owls at Wildwood
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield announces arrival of two new owls
DNR releases hunting dates for November, gun-deer season begins Nov. 18