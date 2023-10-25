Theatre group raises money for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ performance with ‘Designer Handbag Bingo’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Educational Theater Alliance (CWETA) is a non-profit organization that aims to give students the opportunity to show their talents and to grow their potential as actors, technicians, and musicians.

After more than 30 years of collaboration and providing quality theatrical productions in Central Wisconsin, CWETA brings Disney’s Beauty & The Beast to Wausau’s Grand Theater this coming February.

In order to get there, the organization is holding a fundraiser, in the most stylish way possible. The Designer Handbag Bingo takes place Oct. 27 and will feature 17 designer handbags donated by community members and businesses.

Tickets are still available to join in on a fun-filled night of exciting raffles, door prizes, and of course — purses.

