Sentry Foundation donates additional $350K, bringing total giving to $1M for Maui relief

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Sentry Insurance has reaffirmed its commitment to the Maui community, announcing additional donations of $350,000 to bolster the ongoing Maui wildfire recovery efforts.

This contribution brings the company’s total giving to Maui non-profits for direct wildfire relief to $1 million. As the venue for the PGA TOUR’s The Sentry (formerly the Sentry Tournament of Champions), the island holds special significance for Sentry, which has served as the event’s title sponsor since 2018.

Sentry leaders surprised four Maui non-profits — Maui United Way, Maui Food Bank, University of Hawaii-Maui, and Boys & Girls Club of Maui — with the donations during a visit to the island earlier this month to better understand the needs of the community.

Pete McPartland, chairman and CEO of Sentry, expressed his admiration for the island’s resilience, stating, “We’re in awe of the strength and unity we’ve witnessed on the island as it comes together after the wildfires. Maui is like family to us — a part of our ohana, a Sentry community — and we’ll stand by Maui throughout the recovery and rebuilding process.”

Sentry’s commitment includes recognizing The Sentry event qualifiers by making a $2,000 donation in each player’s honor for the 2024 event.

“True partners like Sentry understand that this will be years of recovery, and continued support like this gift is imperative to ensuring that so many in need don’t fall through the cracks,” said Nicholas Winfrey, president and CEO of the Maui United Way.

The breakdown of the donations is as follows:

$100,000 to Maui United Way

$100,000 to Maui Food Bank

$100,000 to University of Hawaii-Maui College

$50,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui

The donations to the University of Hawaii-Maui College and Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui each include a $10,000 match on donations by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Boys and Girls Club of Portage County, respectively. The four organizations are part of Sentry’s Connected Communities initiative, which launched in 2022 and serves to connect Maui with the city of Stevens Point where Sentry is headquartered.

