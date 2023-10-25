Portage County first responders receive children’s books and backpacks

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police and Fire Departments and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received dozens of children’s books and backpacks to give to kids they encounter in emergency situations.

The REACH-A-Child organization delivered more than 40 REACH bags Wednesday morning. A REACH bag is a durable backpack filled with new children’s books and drawstings bags. First responders use the books to comfort children they encounter in a crisis situation. They typically read a book with the child in a safe space like a squad car or ambulance. The book helps distract the child from a potentially traumatic situation. When it’s over, the child gets to keep the book and a drawstring backpack.

The departments also received additional children’s books to use in community engagement activities.

REACH-A-Child is a Madison-based nonprofit that has been providing resources at no cost to first responders throughout Wisconsin since 2007.

