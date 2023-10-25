Packers still searching for answers on offense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have been making an effort. Whether it be picking up the tempo or rethinking their game plan after the bye, there has been continued work on the offense. However, after another disappointing showing Sunday at Denver, the offense still is looking for answers.

“As a team, it’s about staying together,” said quarterback Jordan Love. “Obviously, it’s not what we expected so far. It’s not what we had a plan for. But, it is what it is. We’re here now. What are we going to do for it going forward?”

The Packers were shut out in the first half again Sunday. In their last four first halves of games, they’ve combined to score just six total points. It’s been a mental battle for Jordan Love, constantly being tested in his first year as the starter in Green Bay. Even if the results haven’t been totally what’s expected, Love’s teammates credit him for keeping a level head during the storm.

“He’s not supposed to freak out. He’s not supposed to, can he get frustrated? Yes he can,” said wide receiver Romeo Doubs. “I believe he’s been handling it the way he’s supposed to. And he’s been handling his business about it.”

There’s also a trust that the offense in place will eventually wield results.

“We just got to stay true to who we are,” said Love. “Stay true to our system, stay true to what we’re doing and have confidence and believe.”

This week, Love and the offensive skill position players had a film study to dissect just what needs to be fixed within the offense.

“There’s no hiding from it,” said Love. “We’re going to sit there as a team and talk about what we did wrong, what we did good.”

The conversations have continued through every week of the season to this point. Even with the continued effort to fix things, the results have still yet to show up as the Packers sit at 2-4 and ride a three-game losing streak.

“You gotta keep searching for why we’re starting slow, why we’re not putting up enough points, why we’re not finishing games the way we want to,” said Love. “That’s where it comes to everybody has to go to do their job and dig deep and find ways to be better.”

The Packers return home for the first time since Sept. 28 Sunday as they face the Vikings. The game kicks at noon.

