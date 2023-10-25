Food drive helps stock the shelves at UWSP food pantry

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - You have an opportunity to help stock the shelves at the UW-Stevens Point campus food pantry Thursday night.

The UWSP men’s basketball program is organizing a food drive Thursday night at the annual Purple and Gold games. Students from The Cupboard, the campus food pantry, will be outside the Quandt Fieldhouse collecting donations.

Admission to the intrasquad scrimmages is free with a donation. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. and the men tip off at 7:00 p.m. Both games will be played in the Quandt Fieldhouse.

The Cupboard is open to any current UWSP student who needs emergency or supplemental food. The Cupboard was created to help students meet their basic needs so that they can focus on succeeding in school.

