Flooding closes County N in the Town of Wien, will not reopen this week

FENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has shared on its Facebook page that County N will be closed through the week due to flooding.

The closure is between State Highway 97 and County Road M. As of Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office says flood waters are too high to make any repairs and those repairs will have to wait until water levels subside, which will likely not be until next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.