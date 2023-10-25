First Alert Weather: More rain on the way for Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of rain fell on Tuesday. A break from wet weather is on tap for us Wednesday as scattered rainfall clears off to the east early Wednesday. Another round for rain expected Thursday, which could bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain accumulated Tuesday, anywhere from 3-5 inches (WSAW)

More wet weather is on the way for Thursday. Scattered showers possible late Wednesday night, turning from scattered to widespread during the Thursday morning commute. Rain possibly moderate or heavy during this period.

Widespread rain returns early Thursday (WSAW)

Scattered rain heading towards the afternoon hours. Highs near 60. Isolated to scattered showers possibly lingering into early Friday.

Rain turning scattered into the afternoon Thursday (WSAW)

Scattered showers become isolated heading into Thursday night (WSAW)

Rain accumulations Thursday will range between 1-2 inches. Localized flooding and ponding of water on roads is possible, especially where storm drains are clogged by leaves.

1-2 inches of rain possible Thursday into Friday morning (WSAW)

Aside from some lingering rain during the morning hours, Friday should end up dry for the most part. Overcast with highs mid to upper 50s. The weekend turns much cooler as high temperatures begin to fall towards the 30s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a high near 40.

Lingering rain into early Friday morning as a frontal system begins to clear the region (WSAW)

A low pressure system will start to spread precipitation into the region late Saturday through Sunday. Based on temperatures, we could end up seeing a rain and snow type of mixture during this period. Freezing rain could be a possibility as well. This forecast still is several days out, so expect some modifications to the forecast over time as we get closer to the weekend.

Drop in temperatures this weekend with chances for a rain or snow mix (WSAW)

Our lows become our highs for the week of Halloween. High temperatures will sit around the 30s.

