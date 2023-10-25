News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

CDC, FDA issue alert of salmonella contained in Gills-brand diced onions

Gills Onions of Oxnard, California, has recalled packages of diced yellow onions, red onions,...
Gills Onions of Oxnard, California, has recalled packages of diced yellow onions, red onions, onions and celery and a mix of onions, celery and carrots, known as mirepoix.(Source: Food and Drug Administration)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - The CDC and the FDA have issued a food safety alert for a salmonella outbreak linked to Gills Onions fresh diced onions. The contaminated onions have affected 73 people in 22 states so far, including three in Wisconsin.

Products include packages of diced yellow onions (3lb bags and 8 oz cups), diced celery and onions (8 oz cups), diced mirepoix (10 oz cups), and diced red onions (8 oz cups). The affected product’s use-by dates were between August 8-28, 2023. The recalled onions were sold in select stores and were also sent to restaurants and institutions nationwide and in Canada.

The CDC says to check your freezers and refrigerators for recalled onion products. If you have any, throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Do not eat them. Even though the recalled products are beyond their August 2023 use-by-dates, people may have frozen them to use later.

Interviews conducted by the CDC with sick people and traceback data show that onions processed at Gills Onions may be making people in this outbreak sick. From those interviewed, 14 of 19 people reported eating onions or being served diced onions. Of those 14, six resided in long-term care facilities. Records from long-term care facilities showed that people were served diced onions from Gills Onions.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled onion products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. If you are experiencing any severe Salmonella symptoms, call your healthcare provider immediately.

Note: The contaminated products are no longer available to buy in stores.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in Marathon County crash
Wood County Veteran Service Officer Rock Larson goes through a mounting pile of claims veterans...
Modernized VA benefit claims processing system impacting veterans
If you happen to spot the bull elk the DNR would like to know where
DNR explains lone elk sighting in central Wisconsin
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

"Caring for Our Community Kids" included speakers and school staff to strategize on what can be...
Local Wausau conference addresses student’s mental health
FILE - A Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a drugstore in Cypress, Texas, Sept. 20,...
2% of kids and 7% of adults have gotten the new COVID shots, US data show
According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, 788,000 teenagers aged 12- to...
Marathon County Alcohol and Drug Partnership hosts drug training for educators
North Central Health Care partnering with Opportunity Inc.
NCHC partners with Opportunity Inc. to provide residential, adult day services in Marathon Co.