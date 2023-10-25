CDC, FDA issue alert of salmonella contained in Gills-brand diced onions

(WSAW) - The CDC and the FDA have issued a food safety alert for a salmonella outbreak linked to Gills Onions fresh diced onions. The contaminated onions have affected 73 people in 22 states so far, including three in Wisconsin.

Products include packages of diced yellow onions (3lb bags and 8 oz cups), diced celery and onions (8 oz cups), diced mirepoix (10 oz cups), and diced red onions (8 oz cups). The affected product’s use-by dates were between August 8-28, 2023. The recalled onions were sold in select stores and were also sent to restaurants and institutions nationwide and in Canada.

The CDC says to check your freezers and refrigerators for recalled onion products. If you have any, throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Do not eat them. Even though the recalled products are beyond their August 2023 use-by-dates, people may have frozen them to use later.

Interviews conducted by the CDC with sick people and traceback data show that onions processed at Gills Onions may be making people in this outbreak sick. From those interviewed, 14 of 19 people reported eating onions or being served diced onions. Of those 14, six resided in long-term care facilities. Records from long-term care facilities showed that people were served diced onions from Gills Onions.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled onion products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. If you are experiencing any severe Salmonella symptoms, call your healthcare provider immediately.

Note: The contaminated products are no longer available to buy in stores.

