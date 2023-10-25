News and First Alert Weather App
81-year-old man dead following vehicle crash in Taylor County

Taylor County deputies responded to the scene and found Allen Eldred of Westboro, WI lying unresponsive on the ground
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
TOWN OF JUMP RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - An 81-year-old man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle in an accident on Wednesday morning in the Town of Jump River.

Taylor County deputies responded to the scene and found Allen Eldred of Westboro, WI lying unresponsive on the ground. Emergency crews who responded pronounced him dead at the scene.

At 10:37 a.m. on Wednesday, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle off the roadway at the intersection of County Rd D and Hamilton Dr. in the Town of Jump River. It was further reported that the vehicle had crashed, and an unresponsive person was lying on the ground.

Eldred had been driving westbound on County Rd D and crossed over the center line, driving into the southbound ditch. Eldred’s vehicle then became airborne and entered a wooded area west of the intersection. The vehicle came to rest, right side up, with extensive damage. Eldred did not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.

Emergency crews were dispatched along with Taylor County deputies.

The accident remains under investigation.

