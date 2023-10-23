Families should check for and talk about vape products around Halloween

(WSAW) - As families across the Northwoods prepare for a fun-filled Halloween, the Northwoods Tobacco-Free Coalition wants to remind parents and young people that flavored vapes are no treat.

This Halloween, it’s crucial to be aware of the dangers these candy-like flavored tobacco products pose to kids. The allure of sweet and fruity flavors in vaping products can be as tempting as a bag full of Halloween candy. However, these seemingly harmless flavors mask a dangerous reality. Flavored vapes expose them to the risks of addiction and serious health consequences.

“Brain and lung damage are big health concerns with vaping nicotine can harm brain development for youth and it could lead to addiction as well,” said Shelby Moore, coordinator for Northwoods Tobacco Free Coalition.

Studies have shown that flavored vapes are particularly appealing to young people, making them more susceptible to experimenting with vaping. According to the Tobacco Is Changing Campaign, four out of five young people who have used tobacco first started with a flavored product.

Vaping poses a significant, and avoidable, health risk to young people in our community. Including increased risk of addiction and long-term harm to brain development and respiratory health. In addition, e-cigarette use is associated with the use of other tobacco products, like smoking cigarettes, that can do even more damage to the body.

School Resource Officer Patrick Leichtnam with the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department said vaping is a major problem in schools. The THC concentration in a vape pen is much higher and consumed faster by young people.

Many vape devices contain 5% concentrated nicotine. One inhale from a vape pen delivers almost as much nicotine as a few puffs of a cigarette.

“In about 18 weeks of school, we’ve collected 18 devices. So that’s more than once a week we are catching kids vaping at school,” said Leichtnam.

He also said parents need to be aware and stay vigilant. “Pay attention to your kids and what they are using and once you find what they’re using. By all means Google it and see what’s all in there.”

“Making sure that parents have the supportive approach and are really there to help their kids quit again because this is really addictive,” said Moore.

One resource for teens who are looking to quit vaping is called the ‘Live Vape Free’ program in Wisconsin. Kids can text ‘Vape Free’ to 873-373 to help them, or you can click here.

For more information and resources on tobacco prevention and vaping conversation guides for parents, contact Shelby at smoore@oneidacountywi.gov or 715-369-6115.

