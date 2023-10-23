Merrill sisters keep pumpkin patch growing after 13 years

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - As pumpkin season swept the nation, families flocked to ‘Grace and Sophie’s Pumpkin Patch’ to embrace the fall festivities. Founded in 2010 by sisters Grace and Sophie Koehler, this family venture blossomed into a beloved local attraction spanning over a decade.

The history of ‘Grace and Sophie’s Pumpkin Patch’ goes back to 2010 for these two sisters and it has grown ever since -- going on 13 years. Grace is a college student -- while Sophie is a sophomore in high school. Education was the primary purpose for starting the patch.

“My parents started this for our college fund, and that’s still what it’s about today, and I’m starting to see all those years of benefits of hard work,” Grace Koehler, co-owner of ‘Grace and Sophie’s Pumpkin Patch,’ said.

The pumpkin patch has grown substantially throughout the years.

“When this first started where we’re standing was all Christmas trees. Right outside our house, we just had a little roadside stand. We started with one trailer, we added another wagon, and kept going from there, and now we have over 15 acres of pumpkins,” Grace said.

While the season only lasts about a month -- a lot of planning goes into making the pumpkin patch run smoothly.

“We start planning in May, and then they grow all summer long. So, we start planning, we weed, we take care of the bugs and all that kind of stuff all throughout the summer,” Grace said.

Grace and Sophie have implemented new ways for people to come and have fun with their families.

“Some of the additions that we have added in past years include the corn maze, our giant pumpkin and corn slingshot, we’ve added a concession stand and many other varieties of pumpkins have been added over the years,” said Sophie Koehler, co-owner of ‘Grace and Sophie’s Pumpkin Patch’.

Everything there is locally grown -- a unique aspect of the pumpkin patch that continues to expand.

“We actually grow the pumpkins ourselves. We used to grow them here on our property. But, once we had the corn mazed, we do rent some land around the corner, so they are right in the Town of Pine River,” said Jessie Koehler, mother of Grace and Sophie.

With the corn maze being the new addition of 2023-- the family worked to find new ways to promote it.

“We had trivia corn maze this year. So, when they do go through the corn maze, there are trivia questions they get to answer and try to figure out what that option could be,” Jessie said.

The annual season ends Oct. 31.

For more information on ‘Grace and Sophie’s Pumpkin Patch’ -- visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.