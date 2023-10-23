News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Rainy week on tap

The next several days will feature unsettled weather with times of rain/showers and a risk of storms.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold and wet start to the new work week. Make sure to keep the umbrella nearby as daily rain chances are on tap for the remainder of the work week.

Daily rain chances on tap for this work week
Daily rain chances on tap for this work week(WSAW)

Scattered showers moving from west to east Monday morning. Showers will fall over much of North Central Wisconsin through the morning hours, gradually clearing up by the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s with a breezy southeast wind.

Scattered showers throughout Monday morning
Scattered showers throughout Monday morning(WSAW)

A warm front is set to arrive overnight into Tuesday. Expect overnight low to slowly rise Monday night into Tuesday morning from the upper 40s back into the 50s by daybreak. Highs will turn mild Tuesday afternoon, highs near the mid-60s. Scattered showers to roll in Tuesday morning, through the early afternoon mostly for Central Wisconsin.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning
Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning(WSAW)

Additional rounds for scattered showers will track from northwest to southeast by the afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible. Some storms could be strong, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail.

A line of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon
A line of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon(WSAW)
Scattered showers and storms through Tuesday evening
Scattered showers and storms through Tuesday evening(WSAW)

Periods of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, gradually turning drier through the morning hours. A break from rainy weather by the second half of Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs remain mild, low 60s.

Rain accumulations Monday - Wednesday up to an inch
Rain accumulations Monday - Wednesday up to an inch(WSAW)

The wet weather returns Thursday, along with a chance of storms. Highs around 60. Turning breezy and cooler for Friday, with considerable cloudiness and a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Additional rounds for scattered showers or storms on Thursday
Additional rounds for scattered showers or storms on Thursday(WSAW)

Next weekend features more clouds than breaks of sun on Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds next Sunday with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Cool start to the week, then warming to the 60s by Tuesday
Cool start to the week, then warming to the 60s by Tuesday(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunters urged to avoid ash trees during deer season
DNR warns hunters to avoid ash trees when setting up deer stands
Showers likely Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: Rounds of wet weather, chance of storms this week
Meadow gave birth to 15 healthy puppies, according to Perfectly Imperfect Pups.
Great Dane taken in by rescue gives birth to 15 puppies
A man was found after he spent three days down an embankment following a motorcycle crash.
Man found alive in embankment days after motorcycle crash
Turf Fields Wausau
Central Wisconsin high school offers input on turf field controversy

Latest News

Cloudy with showers on Monday through early afternoon. Milder leading toward mid-week with...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Showers likely Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: Rounds of wet weather, chance of storms this week
Intervals of sun and clouds on Sunday. Showers on tap for Monday, with a risk of scattered...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Bottom line, have the umbrella ready to go in the next few days.
First Alert Weather: Some sun returns Sunday, prepare for rounds of wet weather in the new week