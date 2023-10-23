First Alert Weather: Rainy week on tap

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold and wet start to the new work week. Make sure to keep the umbrella nearby as daily rain chances are on tap for the remainder of the work week.

Scattered showers moving from west to east Monday morning. Showers will fall over much of North Central Wisconsin through the morning hours, gradually clearing up by the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s with a breezy southeast wind.

A warm front is set to arrive overnight into Tuesday. Expect overnight low to slowly rise Monday night into Tuesday morning from the upper 40s back into the 50s by daybreak. Highs will turn mild Tuesday afternoon, highs near the mid-60s. Scattered showers to roll in Tuesday morning, through the early afternoon mostly for Central Wisconsin.

Additional rounds for scattered showers will track from northwest to southeast by the afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible. Some storms could be strong, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail.

Periods of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, gradually turning drier through the morning hours. A break from rainy weather by the second half of Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs remain mild, low 60s.

The wet weather returns Thursday, along with a chance of storms. Highs around 60. Turning breezy and cooler for Friday, with considerable cloudiness and a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Next weekend features more clouds than breaks of sun on Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds next Sunday with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

