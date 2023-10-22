‘Learn to Curl’ event held at Wausau Curling Center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the most unique sports has made its way to north central Wisconsin. As the Wausau Curling Club began its season -- organizers took to the ice to teach people what the game is all about on Saturday.

The Wausau Curling Center is one of the largest curling facilities in the country. As they entered their 11th year -- holding events like this has been a great way for the club to keep the sport growing in our area.

“It’s our number one way of getting new members to our club, holding these events just to get people to experience the game of curling, try it out and then hopefully become a member of our club,” said Tucker Diedrich, event organizer and developmental curling league chair.

Diedrich said about 25% of the people who attend the ‘Learn to Curl’ event end up joining the club. He said it gives participants a good base for learning more about the sport later.

“When you come to a ‘Learn to Curl’ event, the big thing that we try to do is teach you the basics of how to deliver a stone. So, we really start you from the beginning, so you don’t have to worry about like, oh you’ve never been on the ice, so you don’t have to worry about like, trying to get a rock all the way down,” Diedrich said.

The second half of the event got more complex as participants learned more ways to play the game.

“Then we kinda just, keep building you up, and then eventually try to get to a point where we try to play an actual end of a game, so you kind of get the feel of going up and down the ice, and sweeping,” Diedrich said.

In Wausau -- curling traces back to the early 1900s when competitors slid rocks across frozen bodies of water like the Wisconsin River. Since then -- it has become a growing sport.

“It’s four people on a team, each person on the team throws two stones, you alternate between each team, and the object of the game is to try to get your team’s stones as closest to the middle house as possible,” Diedrich said.

The sport garnered attention from several people around the area – including Jessica Woodard -- who heard about the event from a Facebook group.

“I really like it a lot. I was surprised that it’s a lot harder than I thought it would be. There’s a lot more involved,” Woodard said.

This was Woodard’s first time learning how to curl but she was already enjoying it and thought others would too.

“Even if you don’t think that you don’t want to be in a league or something, just to try it out for an activity, it’s absolutely recommended. It’s a lot of fun,” Woodard said.

For more information on the sport -- or to learn to curl -- you can visit the curling club’s website.

