LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Wisconsin Dells Youth Hockey team is honoring Evelyn Gurney by hosting a memorial tournament this weekend.

The 13-year-old’s life was cut short when she was hit by a truck driver while trying to board the school bus on May 12, 2023.

RWD Youth Hockey created two new memorials for Gurney; a banner above center ice with her name, number and written phrase saying “Forever in our hearts and on our ice,” and her nickname “EV42″ designed and etched into the ice, permanently.

Plus, the team hosted the first ever memorial tournament in her honor for youth girls and boys hockey players October 21-22.

Hockey community holds memorial tournament for Reedsburg teammate killed in May (Marcus Aarsvold)

“There’s not a day that doesn’t go by that you don’t think about her,” RWD Youth Hockey Coach Joe Uminski said. “It’s been pretty impressive to see the out pouring of support, but it doesn’t surprise me. The world of hockey is small. In my experience, in those times, people come together. It’s been pretty cool.”

Uminski said Gurney’s parents have been included in the memorial plans and that donations raised at the tournament will go toward the RWD Youth Hockey Program.

“I think she [Gurney] would be embarrassed for the attention. I can see it. She’d be bashful, embarrassed and shy about all of that extra attention,” Uminski said. “[But] Happy that she’s there on the ice because that was her passion. She loved the game of hockey, her teammates, and she played for her teammates.”

Now, Gurney’s teammates play hockey for her.

“You just have to play hard and fast,” RWD Hockey Player Landen Uminski said. “Just for her.”

“I feel like it’s a good thing to remember if you win a game, remember it was for her,” RWD Hockey Player Ethan Wilcox said. “You can look down and always see and remember that she’s there.”

“It’s like you’re playing for her, honoring her and she’s with you on the ice,” RWD Hockey Player Tyler Kiieski said.

The EV42 Memorial Tournament is free for anyone wanting to watch.

Saturday, it’s at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton, and Sunday, it’s at the Reedsburg Community Ice Arena.

