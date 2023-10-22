HALFTIME: Packers down 9-0 in slow battle vs. Broncos

DENVER, CO. (WSAW) - It’s been a rough start between the Packers and Broncos, with Denver ahead just 9-0 at halftime.

The game’s lone points have come from the leg of Broncos kicker Will Lutz, nailing field goals from 32, 29, and 35 yards out. The Packers defense have allowed Russell Wilson to complete 13/20 passes for 119 yards through the air.

The Packers offense gained momentum in the late second but failed to capitalize. Anders Carlson would miss his first field goal attempt of the season by sending a 43-yarder wide left with under two minutes in the half. Jordan Love concluded the first half by completing 10/13 passes for 47 yards. In Aaron Jones’ return, he has five carries for 17 yards.

Devonte Wyatt, who entered the game with a questionable tag, exited with a knee injury in the first quarter.

The Packers will receive the ball at halftime.

