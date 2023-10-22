First Alert Weather: Sunshine to end the weekend, rain & storms on the way this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend is wrapping up on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds, as well as seasonably cool temperatures for the last half of October. The first in a series of weather makers will be moving into the Badger State starting on Monday, with showers at times during the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. Showers & storms are on the way for Tuesday, some storms could be strong. A soaking rain is then anticipated for mid to late week as a couple more waves of low pressure traverse the Upper Midwest. After a mild stretch for the middle of the week, temps will be tumbling going into the upcoming weekend.

Sun along with some clouds and cool to end the weekend. (WSAW)

The sunglasses will come in handy for Sunday and the light jacket or sweatshirt too. Sunshine along with some clouds and cool. Afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 50s.

Showers Monday morning. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy Sunday evening, then turning mostly cloudy overnight into Monday morning, with a risk of showers toward daybreak. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Showers are anticipated for the morning on Monday in most of the area, then a chance of showers for Central Wisconsin going through the afternoon on Monday. Highs in the low 50s.

Scattered showers & storms Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Showers & storms in the north Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

A warm front will lift north through the region Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will be steady or slowly rising Monday night into Tuesday morning from the upper 40s back into the 50s by daybreak. Along with that, scattered showers and storms are likely Tuesday morning. Some storms could be strong, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail. Additional showers and storms are possible as the day wears on Tuesday, but it will not be raining all day. Milder, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A chance of strong storms Tuesday, particularly in the morning. (WSAW)

Low pressure is forecast to head our way for Wednesday, providing periods of rain. Highs in the low 60s. The wet weather continues for Thursday, along with a chance of storms. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Turning windy and cooler for Friday, with considerable cloudiness and a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Times of showers on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Rain is likely on Thursday, chance of a storm. (WSAW)

Wet weather continues into Thursday night. (WSAW)

Next weekend features more clouds than breaks of sun on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds next Sunday with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Mild times this week, cooling down by the upcoming weekend. (None)

