FINAL: Packers fall in late comeback attempt vs. Broncos, losing 19-17

DENVER, CO. (WSAW) - After being shut out 9-0 at halftime, the Packers just fell short in their comeback attempt, falling 19-17.

The Packers were aiming towards field goal range with under two minutes to go until P.J. Locke intercepted a deep Jordan Love pass to seal the game.

After Anders Carlson missed his first field goal attempt of his career in the first half, the rookie bounced back by starting the second half scoring with a 29-yard field goal in the beginning of the third quarter. The Broncos created more separation with Courtland Sutton’s 18-yard touchdown reception from Russell Wilson. But the Packers found back-to-back trips to the end zone off a Romeo Doubs 16-yard touchdown reception in the late third quarter and a tipped four-yard touchdown reception from Jayden Reed in the early fourth quarter. Reed’s touchdown would give the Packers their first lead of the game with less than nine minutes to go in the game.

Will Lutz nailed his fourth field goal of the day, this time from 52 yards out, in the fourth to give Denver back the lead. Only for the Packers to fail to overtake the game in the final minutes,

Love finished completing 21/31 passes for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

The Packers fall to 2-4, their first time since 2006. They’ll return to Lambeau Field for the first time in a month vs. the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday, Oct. 28th, and noon.

