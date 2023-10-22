News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

CUTE: Oklahoma Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

Mother Julu gave birth to a female calf earlier this month, according to the zoo. (SOURCE: Oklahoma City Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a giraffe earlier this month.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo said the female giraffe was born to mother Julu on Oct. 10. The calf now stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Zoo caretakers said the giraffe was standing and nursing within an hour of her birth and she already is very independent and is curious about her surroundings.

Julu and the newborn calf will be out of public view at the giraffe barn inside the Expedition Africa part of the zoo to give them time to bond.

The zoo said caretakers will soon begin to introduce the newborn to the rest of the giraffe herd.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Hunters urged to avoid ash trees during deer season
DNR warns hunters to avoid ash trees when setting up deer stands
Turf Fields Wausau
Central Wisconsin high school offers input on turf field controversy
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Level One Playoffs: SPASH wins thriller over Wausau West
2023 trick-or-treat times for central Wisconsin
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin completes comeback, rallies to beat Illinois

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war
Mother Julu gave birth to a female calf earlier this month, according to the zoo. (SOURCE:...
CUTE: Oklahoma Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda