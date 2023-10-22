Athens, Stratford, and Newman volleyball advance in regional finals, DC Everest falls to Eau Claire North
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - In a jam-packed day of regional final volleyball, several area teams will move on and continue their fight towards state.
Top seed Stratford hosted #5 Edgar, with the Tigers coming out on top 3-1. #3 Pacelli traveled down to #2 Athens, but the Blue Jays would make the most of the matchup, winning 3-1. In a much larger commute, #6 Florence visited #2 Newman, but Cardinal nation prevailed by sweeping 3-0.
#5 Eau Claire North traveled far to #4 DC Everest, but that ultimately wouldn’t matter as the Evergreens fell 3-1.
