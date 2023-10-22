Area cross country runners compete at sectionals

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Trips to state were on the line Saturday in the world of cross country as runners competed at sectionals around the state. Beginning in D1, Stevens Point hosted its sectional at Standing Rocks County Park.

The boys were up first, featuring SPASH and Wisconsin Rapids. Once again, the reigning team state champions shined bright. The SPASH Panthers delivered seven of the top ten overall finishers, including the first-place runner Aloysius Franzen who finished in 14:53. As a team, the Panthers finished with a score of just 17 points and will look for their second straight team title next week in Wisconsin Rapids.

As for the girls, SPASH kept the good times rolling. Freshman Tessa Bruckhart took home the sectional title in a time of 18:55, earning a spot for her at state. Afterwards, she said it was really rewarding to perform so well in front of such a strong group of fans.

“It was just going out the first mile smart and then after that start pushing,” said Bruckhart. “It feels great to be representing my team at state. It feels amazing to know that you have everyone from home cheering for you.”

Other sectional action took place in Colby with D2 and D3 races. In D2, the Lakeland boys showed out to send their team to state. Leading the charge was senior Owen Clark, who won the overall race. Afterward, Clark spoke about his mentality during the race.

“It felt really good. I kind of pulled away pretty quickly, I was expecting a little bit more competition,” said Clark. “But, you know, today was a tough day, it was a little bit more wet, the footing was really unstable. But I expected to win and I think I showed what I’ve got.”

In addition to the Thunderbirds, Shawano will also be making the trip to Rapids as a team. In the D2 girls race, Medford showed out, taking second as a team trailing only Shawano. Meredith Richter was Medford’s top finisher taking second. However, the top overall finisher was Northland Pines senior Nora Gremban, who continues her storied high school career. With a time of 18:00, Gremban is headed back to the state meet.

There was plenty more sectional cross-country action across the state. For more results, visit here. The state cross country meet is next Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.