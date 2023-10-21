News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin completes comeback, rallies to beat Illinois

The Badgers erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 25-21
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WSAW) - In a comeback for the ages, Wisconsin erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to rally and defeat Illinois in Champaign Saturday 25-21.

Illinois struck first in the game in the first quarter. After new Badger quarterback Braedyn Locke fumbled, starting in the place of injured Tanner Mordecai, Illinois marched down the field, capping it off with a Luke Altmeyer touchdown pass to Tanner Arkin from a yard out. The 7-0 score would hold at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Illini would add to their total. Altmeyer hit Tip Reiman from three yards out to cap off a nearly eight-minute drive and increase their lead to 14 just before the half. Before the half came to an end, Wisconsin would get a big drive from Locke and the offense. Wisconsin went 73 yards in 1:37 to get a touchdown on the board before half, thanks to a one-yard Braelon Allen touchdown run. At the half, Illinois led 14-7.

In the second half, Illinois continued their first-half offensive success with another touchdown drive. Kaden Feagin ran it in from 12 yards to get Illinois’ lead back to 14 points, which would be the deficit at the end of the third quarter.

Wisconsin would roar to life in the fourth, starting with a field goal from Nathanial Vakos at the beginning of the frame. After an Illinois punt, Wisconsin would string together a touchdown drive after ten plays and 82 yards. Bradeyn Locke hit Will Pauling on a 20-yard touchdown connection, thanks to a sensational catch by Pauling. The two-point try would be good as Wisconsin cut the lead to 21-18.

The Badgers would force an Illinois punt, setting them up for a final drive to try and tie or take the lead. In his first career start, Locke would lead a 14-play, 83-yard drive for the Badgers to get into the end zone with under 30 seconds to go in the game. In an offensive wrinkle, Locke found offensive lineman Nolan Rucci in the end zone from three yards out to take their first lead of the game. After the extra point, Wisconsin led 25-21.

Illinois would get one more shot with the ball, but on the final play of the game, Altmeyer was sacked, ensuring Wisconsin’s comeback would be complete.

Locke finished the game 21/41 for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Braelon Allen carried the ball 29 times for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Wisconsin improved to 5-2 overall with the win. They’ll return to Madison next Saturday for a date with Ohio State.

