UW-Stevens Point blown out on homecoming by UW-River Falls

The Pointers fell 75-14 at Goerke Field on Saturday
The Falcons had 863 total yards of offense in the 75-14 win.
The Falcons had 863 total yards of offense in the 75-14 win.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point football team suffered their worst loss of the season Saturday, dropping to UW-River Falls 75-14 at Goerke Field on the Pointers’ homecoming.

River Falls scored 27 points in the first quarter including a long touchdown run by D.C. Everest graduate Jager Reissmann. The Falcons only continued to pour it on in the second quarter scoring 28 more. At the half, River Falls led 55-7.

With the loss, the Pointers drop to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in WIAC play. They’ll hit the road next week to face UW-Oshkosh, a 1:35 p.m. kickoff.

