News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles over brake fluid safety issue

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020.
FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling tens of thousands of its newer-model vehicles due to a potential brake fluid safety issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects nearly 55,000 of the Model X vehicles from 2021 to 2023.

The vehicle can fail to detect low brake fluid and will not display a warning light. The agency says that as a result, the vehicle could have reduced braking performance.

That could increase the risk of crashing.

Tesla has released a software update free of charge to correct the issue.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified in the mail beginning Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turf Fields Wausau
Central Wisconsin high school offers input on turf field controversy
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi truck driver arrested for OWI after Waupaca crash
2023 trick-or-treat times for central Wisconsin
Hunters urged to avoid ash trees during deer season
DNR warns hunters to avoid ash trees when setting up deer stands

Latest News

Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Military spokesman says Israel plans to increase strikes on Gaza
Authorities in Washington County, Maryland, have named Pedro Argote as the suspect in the death...
Reward offered for suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Maryland judge
A school bus driver in Dallas, Texas saved the life of a student who had started choking on the...
School bus driver helps save choking student’s life
A school bus driver in Dallas, Texas saved the life of a student who had started choking on the...
School bus driver helps save choking student’s life