Portage County Historical Society offers ‘Twilight Tours’ to remember and honor those lost

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, the Portage County Historical Society held “Twilight Tours” of the historical Forest Cemetery in Stevens Point. The tours, which were fully booked in 2022, continued to draw enthusiastic participants in 2023. Both the Friday and Saturday tours sold out.

The origins of the ‘Twilight Tours’ trace back to Jen Brilowski, a local cemetery researcher, who sought out a place to walk during the pandemic and ended up in the cemetery.

“It just became my place I connected with it,” Brilowski said. “I started to find the stories, I started to learn about the veterans and the babies and the people who built the town. I just felt like I belonged here now, not when I’m dead.”

Brilowski’s deep connection with the cemetery resonated with others in the community, including Dick Siebert of Stevens Point, who attended the Friday tour.

“My family’s been here a long time got a lot of history here,” Siebert said. “I’ve walked through all of cemeteries over and over and over again, trying to pick up different things and memories from them.”

The Twilight Tour took participants on a journey through the history of those buried at the cemetery. The tour showcased both the positive and the challenging aspects of its people’s past.

“I’ve spent hundreds of hours here over the last three years,” Brilowski said. “While there’s plenty of tragedy, there’s also plenty of tales of love and triumph. And it’s all part of what makes us human.”

Brilowski made a concerted effort to highlight the contributions of women and other overlooked figures on the tour.

“The land for Forest Cemetery was donated by General Ellis in 1853. He donated it because his daughters asked him to,” Brilowski said. “His daughters helped to clear brush and trim the trees, and help make the cemetery usable. So we always hear about him we don’t hear about the girls and the women that also helped make things happen.”

These cemetery tours also help dispel any discomfort people may have with cemeteries.

“Some people worry about stepping on a grave or talking about people,” Brilowski said. “I do believe that it is sensitive, and it is a loving thing to do for your community. Because everybody has a story. Every person here deserves to have their story told.”

Although 2023′s Twilight tours are sold out, the Historical Society offers other events throughout the month, including one on Halloween.

