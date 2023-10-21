The Hilight Zone Level One Playoffs: SPASH wins thriller over Wausau West

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The high school football postseason began in full force Friday with level one of the playoffs. With nearly 30 area playoff teams in action, seasons would come to an end and hopes of state would stay alive.

First, it was a Marawood rivalry to begin level one in D6 as one-seed Auburndale hosted eight-seed Marathon. The Eagles got all they could handle from their conference rival thanks to some long first-half Red Raider touchdowns. However, Auburndale would pull away down the stretch winning 21-18. Auburndale will host five-seed Coleman next week.

Meanwhile, Stratford got a rematch against one of their CWC-Large foes to open their postseason as the second-ranked Tigers met up with seven-seed Weyauwega-Fremont. The Tigers, like they did in the regular season, rolled by Weyauwega-Fremont to win 49-0. They’ll be at home again next week for a state title rematch against Mondovi.

In our game of the week, it was another conference clash as Wausau West looked for revenge against SPASH. The three-seeded Panthers won the regular season meeting by 20, but the six-seed Warriors had the senior-leader running back Ray Reineck return from an injury in this game. West had it working early, leading by ten at half and by as many as 17. However, SPASH, led by quarterback Grant Chandonais, mounted an astounding comeback. With under two minutes left in the game, Chandoais hit Braylon Smola on a screen pass to take the lead 32-31. The defense would hold from there as SPASH escaped with a 32-31 win. After the game, Chandonais spoke about how the Panthers were able to complete the comeback.

”Whoever crosses our path we have to be ready, have a good game plan all week and just execute Friday night,” said Chandonais. “We struggled in the start. Coach had a good plan at halftime. Came out, executed and couldn’t be more proud of the guys I go into battle with.”

SPASH moves on to face two-seed Kimberly on the road next week. In other D1 action, D.C. Everest saw their season come to an end with a tough 54-28 road loss at the hands of Neenah.

Moving to D3, Lakeland earned a five-seed, having won five games in a row. They traveled to four-seed Sparta. It was a tough night for the T-Birds as Sparta would run and throw their way to an impressive 43-8 win. As for Lakeland’s GNC counterpart Medford, they’d have better success. Medford bullied their way by Hayward for the second time this season, bulldozing to a 41-3 win. The Raiders will face Onalaska next week after the Hilltoppers squashed Rhinelander. For Mosinee, they continued their stellar play from the regular season. Keagen Jirschele added another interception to his state-leading total as Mosinee cruised to a 55-16 win. Mosinee will be back at home next week to host Somerset.

In D7, Edgar went into Friday having not allowed a point since week one of the regular season. They looked to extend that streak with a win against seven-seed Glenwood City. It was a success on both accounts for the Wildcats. They’d thunder by Glenwood City 36-0 to pick up another shutout and set up a date with Regis next week.

In D5, Wittenberg-Birnamwood earned a one-seed after their terrific regular season. They got a meeting with Clintonville and matched their one-seed shine. The Chargers raced by the Truckers to start their postseason on the right note. They’ll host Amherst next Friday in Wittenberg.

Colby also earned a one-seed, taking on number eight Durand-Arkansaw. The Hornets withstood a healthy punch from the Panthers, but were able to sneak away with a 28-24 win. They’ll face St. Croix Falls next week. Elsewhere, Stanley-Boyd got a win to begin the postseason, barreling past G-E-T 34-21.

For any other score from level one of the high school football playoffs, check out our scoreboard here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.