First Alert Weather: Some sun returns Sunday, prepare for rounds of wet weather in the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was a chilly and gray day in North Central Wisconsin. Sunday is expected to be brighter in comparison and a bit milder. Keep the umbrella on hand for the upcoming week. There will be rounds of showers, a chance of storms, and even somewhat milder conditions through mid-week. Cooling down by Friday and for the start of next weekend.

Fall colors are still near peak levels in Central Wisconsin, while a week or two away from peak levels in the southern part of the state. (WSAW)

Fall colors are still near peak levels in Central Wisconsin, while a week or two away in the southern tier of the state.

Clouds to partial clearing overnight into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

If you are looking for sunshine on a daily basis, sticking around the Badger State will not be the best idea. Clouds will break for a partial clearing Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some areas of frost could develop leading up to daybreak. Lows in the low to mid 30s where clearing does occur, while in the upper 30s to near 40 if the clouds hang tough.

Clouds along with intervals of sun on Sunday. (WSAW)

Intervals of sun and clouds on Sunday. Highs in the low 50s. Clouds are going to be on the increase Sunday night as the next chances of showers roll into the area by Monday morning. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with additional chances of showers as the day wears on. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday is the day to take care of yard work and not worry about damp conditions. (WSAW)

Showers are on tap for Monday morning. (WSAW)

A warm front is forecast to lift north through the region Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures Monday night are expected to be steady or slowly rise from the mid to upper 40s back into the 50s by daybreak. Along with that, a risk of scattered showers and storms on Tuesday morning. Some storms in the southwest parts of the area have the potential to be strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail, and downpours are the main threats. Currently, no First Alert Weather Day is anticipated for Tuesday, but we are going to closely monitor this setup over the next couple of days. Clouds on Tuesday, with scattered showers for the remainder of the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Scattered showers and storms possible Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

A risk of severe storms in the southwest parts of the area on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Rainfall in the next several days could total 1 to 2 inches in the region, perhaps locally higher amounts if the American GFS is correct. (WSAW)

Rain is on tap for Wednesday, with highs close to 60. Cloudy with times of showers on Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Continued mostly cloudy Friday and next Saturday, with a chance of showers Friday and showers possible Saturday. Highs will slip from the mid 50s Friday, back to the upper 40s on Saturday.

Milder times on tap mid-week, cooling down by the weekend. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.