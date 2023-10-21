Airbnb host left homeless after she says guests flooded house

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A pregnant Airbnb host in California is now facing nearly $300,000 worth of damage and losses after guests left her unit in disrepair.

Erika Gemzer cannot believe that a clogged and broken toilet could have caused so much damage.

“This is the toilet that caused the damage,” Gemzer said. “You can still see the baby wipe.”

Gemzer and her husband, who are expecting their first child any day now, were forced to move out of their home in San Francisco’s Mission District six months ago.

“It was the toilet that had been broken and running over for 15-plus hours,” Gemzer said.

Their house is still unfixed.

“There is no kitchen, no bathrooms that can be usable,” the Airbnb host added.

On March 15, four guests signed on to stay at her upstairs unit in the Mission District for one month.

“They actually left that evening of April 13, presumably right before or after this clog started,” Gemzer said.

She lived in the unit directly downstairs, but didn’t see any red flags until it was too late.

“Water coming from every crevice, opening, every light fixture,” Gemzer said.

Gemzer immediately called Airbnb. She was told to get a full estimate and receipts for the repairs to her home, but the extent of the damage made it impossible to get a quick assessment.

“I tried to explain to Airbnb, this is not a broken door. This isn’t furniture,” Gemzer said.

It took weeks for Airbnb’s investigative plumber to arrive and determine the cause of the clogged toilet.

“It’s all three of those things happening. It’s the feces, it’s the baby wipes that they probably used the entire 30 days they were there and them trying to relieve the clog by messing with the tank,” Gemzer described.

The damages and losses add up to about $300,000 dollars, the host estimated.

She said she’s disappointed by Airbnb’s coverage policy for hosts.

“They advertise it as the $3 million host protection guarantee. So as a host, the idea is we have you covered top to bottom, so don’t worry. It turns out 90% of that is not covered,” Gemzer said. “They have given me an offer of around $31,000 dollars.”

Gemzer says she believed she was fully covered between Airbnb’s host coverage and her own homeowner’s insurance.

“That was not the case,” she stated. “So for people who are thinking of being a host, look into all the different insurance you could buy. Buy all of it. Buy all of it.”

An Airbnb spokesperson offered ABC7 News a statement in response to Gemzer’s case:

“We take Aircover requests incredibly seriously, including in this case, where we tried to send a third-party investigator to review the damage, but the Host declined, stating that her homeowners insurance company was supporting her with the damage as well as temporary accommodation. Still, we offered to pay the loss of bookings, her insurance deductible and additional reimbursement as a gesture of goodwill. We have been in continuous contact with the Host, including speaking today, to continue to support her.”

Gemzer responded by saying she’s astounded by the statement, claiming much of it is untrue.

Gemzer said she is not accepting the $31,000 offer by Airbnb.

Homeowner’s insurance has been a big help, Gemzer said, but it doesn’t cover everything like the loss of income.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.