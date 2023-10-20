News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

What Halloween costumes could put your child at risk, and what costumes could keep them safe

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels | Pexels)
By Sloane Wick
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As Halloween approaches, safety concerns can loom in the shadows. Amanda Tabin, the Save Kids and Injury Prevention Coordinator at Aspirus, warned Halloween poses unique risks to children.

“Kids are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween compared to any other day of the year,” Tabin said.

To mitigate this risk, Tabin stressed the importance of making children visible to drivers, especially as they embark on their trick-or-treat adventures.

“Make sure their costumes are bright and light-colored if possible. Although I know a lot of people like to wear dark, scary costumes. If that’s the case, you definitely want to make sure you’re putting on some reflective tape or reflective stickers,” Tabin said.

However, visibility works both ways. Captain Todd Baeten of the Wausau Police Department reminded parents to ensure children can see clearly as well.

“Make sure that the child has good visibility. If they’re wearing a mask, we need to make sure they can see well and be aware of traffic,” Capt. Baeten said.

In cases where finding a well-fitting mask proves challenging, Tabin said makeup or body paint can be a safer alternative. However, she also said you should test any paint or makeup on a small patch of your child’s skin such as on their arm, before Halloween

“It would be the worst to wait until trick-or-treating time, put it all over your child’s face, and then discover they’re having a reaction,” explained Tabin; Ensuring that any makeup or paint is tested on a small patch of skin before the big night is crucial.

While traffic and drivers present one set of dangers on Halloween, walking can be equally hazardous, particularly if costumes are too large or have trailing elements.

“Make sure costumes fit well and aren’t too big or too long, which could pose a tripping hazard, especially for younger children,” Tabin said.

Baeten emphasized Halloween safety is a collective responsibility.

“For those drivers out and about from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween, make sure you’re attentive for pedestrians and trick-or-treaters,” he said.

Tabin echoed this sentiment, saying, “Halloween is all about being creative and fun, but it also needs to be safe.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Lance Kelly
Former Wausau East soccer star hired as new Wausau West girls soccer coach
Country Fest 2024 releases full line up
Country Fest organizers announce full 2024 lineup for June
Drink Wisconsinbly "Happy" Bobblehead
Drink Wisconsinbly celebrates 10 years with statewide scavenger hunt
Theo Pollock’s organs will be used to hopefully save the lives of two other children. The...
Baby’s organs donated to save two other babies with transplants

Latest News

Showers possible Saturday morning, while partly cloudy on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Additional showers & seasonably cool
Marathon County housing market on the rise compared to the rest of the state
4th graders from Marathon City learned about the workings of a dairy farm
FFA students teaching younger kids about agriculture at Marathon City farm
4th graders from Marathon City learned about the workings of a dairy farm
FFA members teach younger students about life on the farm