Tommy’s Express Tunnel of Terror starts Friday Night in Weston and Stevens Point

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something fun to do while getting a little scared, you might want to consider getting a car wash at Tommy’s Express. Two Tommy’s locations in our area are starting Tunnel of Terror Friday night, and the Weston location is benefiting a good cause.

That is Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre in Wausau, the proceeds will help young children pursue their acting dreams. They will be out at the wash tonight to act and have a little fun at your expense. This isn’t a normal car wash. Starting Friday night; the wash will transform into a haunted carnival. All the lights in the wash will go down. You’ll even be able to tune into creepy music in your own car. Tommy’s employees will hide in costumes in the wash, to scare you as your car passes through.

“It really means a lot when they come through, and we appreciate our guests as well. We like seeing them have fun, too,” said Reese Wagner, Team Lead at Tommy’s Express Weston.

The Weston location has been getting ready for Tunnel of Terror. They have bought store decorations, but they also use what they have laying around. They recycle old pallets and detergent barrels. They then use them to create other materials for the Tunnel of Terror like a fun fortune teller stand with a skeleton and other little decorations. Most were made by the Weston manager out of leftover pallets. The team lead says making these decorations out of leftovers has a bigger purpose.

“It helps us prevent more waste in our planet, instead of the pallet or the detergent barrel going somewhere, we don’t know. We just know where it is. And it kind of helps with waste,” said Wagner.

This event is for ages 7 and up. It is up to you if you want to bring your child along. They will be slowing the wash down, to be sure that visitors and staff are safe during the scares. It starts at 7 p.m. tonight and will last until 10 p.m. at the Weston location. If you miss tonight, you have another opportunity tomorrow night. The cost is $20 per vehicle at the Weston and Stevens Point locations. Stevens Point does start an hour earlier than Weston. Members of the wash will have to pay as well.

Tommy’s Express Weston is located at 1611 Schofield Ave. Schofield, WI, 54476.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.