Semi truck driver arrested for OWI after Waupaca crash

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - A semi-truck driver has been arrested for an OWI after a crash in Waupaca. Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54 for a single vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer truck.

According to the Waupaca Police Department, the driver tried to take the Eastbound exit from Highway 10, but rolled onto its side. The driver was not injured.

The exit ramp was closed for several hours while crews worked to remove the semi-trailer truck.

