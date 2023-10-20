News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Semi truck driver arrested for OWI after Waupaca crash

Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54.
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - A semi-truck driver has been arrested for an OWI after a crash in Waupaca. Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54 for a single vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer truck.

According to the Waupaca Police Department, the driver tried to take the Eastbound exit from Highway 10, but rolled onto its side. The driver was not injured.

The exit ramp was closed for several hours while crews worked to remove the semi-trailer truck.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Country Fest 2024 releases full line up
Country Fest organizers announce full 2024 lineup for June
Antigo Middle School
Suspect arrested in connection to Antigo Middle School bomb threat
Wausau P.D. started interviewing for open patrol positions on Tuesday.
Wausau Police Department opens officer applications as they work to address police officer applicant shortages
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Father suspected of setting house fire that killed his 3 children faces murder charges

Latest News

The Weston Location starts Tunnel of Terror Friday at 7.p.m.
Tommy’s Express Tunnel of Terror starts Friday Night in Weston and Stevens Point
Not So Scary Halloween Trail interview - 10.20.2023
Tunnel of Terror pt. 2 - 10.20.2023
Windy conditions both Friday and Saturday. However, dry on Friday and Sunday
First Alert Weather: Cool & seasonable weekend