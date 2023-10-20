Retire United group to donate AEDs to central Wisconsin non-profits

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin, Gigi’s Playhouse, and the Community Partners Campus will all receive automated external defibrillators courtesy of United Way’s Retire United group.

The idea to purchase the AEDs for the non-profits came earlier this year when committee members were talking about NFL player Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field and how an AED was used.

“This sparked a discussion regarding our preparedness as a community,” said Retire United committee member Jon Krueger.

Retire United, working with local area emergency services personnel, decided to purchase three units to place in areas of potential need.

“We’re hoping to generate more community discussion about the need and encourage other groups to donate units to locations that could use an AED,” Krueger said.

AEDs can save lives. Jared Thompson, EMS Division Chief for the Wausau Fire Department, said nine out of 10 cardiac arrest victims who receive a shock from an AED in the first minute, live. However, the number of patients who have had an AED applied by a bystander remains low. More than 15% of cardiac arrests occur in a public location, meaning public access to AEDs and community training have a large role to play in early defibrillation.

Retire United will present the AEDs to the non-profits on the dates below:

Monday, Oct. 23: Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin from 11-11:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Gigi’s Playhouse from 11-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Community Partners Campus from 11:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Retire United has a key Mission of providing opportunities for retired individuals who have been involved in supporting United Way of Marathon County during their work careers to continue doing so once retired.

