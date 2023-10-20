Rep. Van Orden visits Israel seeking facts, maintaining self-promise

(WSAW) - Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) has decided to visit Israel citing the ongoing issues within the country and the impasse within Congress which has failed to elect a new House Speaker.

In a media release, Van Orden stated in part:

“There is no path for a new Speaker, and Congress remains rudderless and in disarray. There is no sense of urgency to elect a Speaker despite the many challenges we face at home, including an open southern border and skyrocketing gas and grocery prices.

Over seven million illegal immigrants entered the country in the last two years with over 150 of those apprehended being on the terrorist watch list. There are also the challenges our friends and allies are facing around the world. Most striking is the sudden and vicious attacks carried out by savages in Israel, where Jews are being slaughtered on a level that they have not been since the Holocaust and an unknown number of American citizens are being held hostage by those same savages.

The intent of my trip to Israel during this time of crisis is multifold. Primarily, I am there to witness what has and is taking place so that I can speak from an informed position to categorically refute members of the Democratic party and others who are actively denying the horrific acts that have been, and continue to be, committed as you read this. I will be inspecting medical facilities to have a holistic understanding of the current and future needs of the Israeli people and speaking to military and other governmental officials to understand the needs of those entities and how to best provide them as I do not trust the Biden administration to do so truthfully.”

Van Orden would go on to share that he intends to bring the information he gathers in Israel back to Congress to hopefully increase the sense of urgency within both parties to act in the best interests of America and its allies.

The House has been at a stalemate for more than two weeks with Rep. Jim Jordan not seeing an increase in support during Friday’s third vote. Jordan garnered his lowest tally yet with just 194 votes compared to 210 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries with two absentees on each side.

