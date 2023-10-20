News and First Alert Weather App
Central Wisconsin high school offers input on turf field controversy

Some players feel faster on turf but wet weather can make them more dangerous
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a debate right now in the NFL whether it’s safer to play on grass or turf fields.

A 2023 study by the National Center for Health Research found ankle injuries were more likely to occur on turf football fields compared to natural grass. There are around 10 high schools in our area that have turf fields.

DC Everest has had artificial turf since 2005. After some renovations throughout the years, it’s something the school says they’re proud to have. The Evergreens had their turf renovated in the summer of 2020, making this fall the fourth season their football team has played on this field.

“Obviously, it’s a little bit easier to maintain, you still do have to groom it, especially during the fall, we have seventh-grade football, eighth-grade football, varsity, JV, and JV2 all playing on it,” said DC Everest Athletic Director Michael Mathies.

Mathies said the faster players do notice a difference when playing on turf, but it hasn’t been enough to affect their safety.

“You know, you can move a little quicker on the turf, you know than the thick grass that we have. But for the most part, you know I think the kids, you know when it’s just time to play it’s time to play,” said Mathies.

Injuries happen and that is just part of the game, but player safety is always of the utmost importance.

“They overemphasize the turf injuries and don’t acknowledge the fact that kids or athletes are still getting hurt on grass,” said Mathies.

Chris Orgeman is a licensed athletic trainer at Aspirus in Wausau and he said the newer turf is safer to play on than the old material because it is more durable for the athletes to play on.

“Some of them have synthetic, as say Lambeau Field would have Kentucky blue grass tied in with some of the artificial turf to make it more durable,” said Orgeman.

Players do sometimes feel faster on turf something Orgeman says could contribute to the injuries we see.

“Obviously, it’s harder to land on to so you may have more concussions, you may have more injuries that you wouldn’t see on a grass field,” said Orgeman. “When it gets icy or when you have some freezing rain, especially when you get later on in the different levels of playoffs, level 3, level 4, you may have an icier field, and I know that those fields, will get much more slippery.”

