Hilight Zone Playoffs Week 1 Preview: Riding into the playoffs with Wausau West at SPASH

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Two teams taking to the turf tonight are SPASH and Wausau West as it’s playoff time for high school football, with week one starting tonight in our Hilight Zone Game of the Week.

Week six’s game of the week at Thom Field resulted in a 27-7 SPASH victory. Now, the Warriors will have to come on down to Stevens Point and look for some redemption at Goerke Field.

The Warriors sported a 5-2 conference record, tied for second with DC Everest. The Warriors fell to the Evergreens last week, but the playoffs bring a whole new challenge versus a familiar foe.

SPASH Head Coach Ryan Eigenberger and the Panthers are looking to pick up where they left off last week and overcome the Warriors. Undefeated in conference play and currently riding an eight-game winning streak, there’s a lot to like about SPASH heading into playoffs.

Playing on home turf is comfortable for anyone to perform in, but SPASH and Coach Eigenberger say playing at home to begin the playoffs is extremely beneficial.

This is SPASH’s second home playoff game in three seasons. Their previous playoff game was a one-point loss to Chippewa Falls in 2021, but this is a new conference champion SPASH squad, who’s ready to show what they’re made of on the big stage. It’s also Eigenberg’s first playoff appearance as a head coach with SPASH in just his second season with the team.

Kickoff from Goerke Field in Stevens Point will take place at 7 p.m.

