HIGHLIGHTS: Boys soccer, volleyball compete in regional semifinal action

D.C. Everest volleyball's Kirsten Hall.
D.C. Everest volleyball's Kirsten Hall.
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Boys soccer and volleyball regional semifinal action took place on Thursday, with a number of area teams squaring off against each other. In games NewsChannel 7 covered Thursday night, Edgar, D.C. Everest and Mosinee volleyball won their respective matches to advance, while Lakeland and Northland Pines boys soccer moved on.

Edgar went on the road and swept Marathon 3-0, advancing to play top-seeded Stratford in Division 3 action on Saturday. D.C. Everest defended their home court, handling Wausau East easily in a 3-0 sweep. The Evergreens will host Eau Claire North on Saturday. Mosinee was also victorious on their home court, sweeping Tomahawk 3-0 to advance to their seventh straight regional final, where they’ll meet Oconto Falls.

In boys soccer, Northland Pines took care of Newman on their home turf, 3-1. Tie 1-1 in the second half, Pines’ Cody Vojta scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty. Zach Ritter finished off a rebound from an Anthony Gaetano to seal the win for the Eagles. They’ll advance to play Washburn/Bayfield on Saturday.

Lakeland’s quest for their school’s first-ever trip to state lives on after a 4-0 win over New London. Yaroslav Myshchyshyn played a big part in the vicrtory, assisting on Cameron Bernard’s goal and scoring one himself. The Thunderbirds took a 2-0 lead at halftime and won 4-0. They’ll host Shawano on Saturday.

You can find all of the area’s scores from playoff action at this link.

