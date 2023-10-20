News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Some showers & times of sun this weekend

Staying cool this weekend with a risk of scattered showers on Saturday, while the shades will be needed on Sunday.
Sunshine along with some clouds for Friday afternoon. It will be dry and cool for Friday night football games. Not entirely dry this weekend however.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dry and cool weather wrapped up the work week on Friday, and it stays dry for high school football playoff level 1 games Friday evening. The clouds are going to return later Friday night and also scattered showers into the day on Saturday. If you are a fan of the sunshine, Sunday will live up to its name. The upcoming weekend will start off with considerable cloudiness and opportunities for showers. As we move later in the week, the long-range weather models vary from keeping it dry in the Badger State to being impacted by another couple of rounds of rain.

Dry with some clouds for the high school football games Friday evening.
Dry with some clouds for the high school football games Friday evening.

Partly cloudy into Friday evening. Temps for the high school football games will be in the mid to upper 40s. No rain gear is needed, but a warmer jacket and a hat would be a good idea. Turning mostly cloudy overnight into Saturday morning, with a risk of showers. Lows by daybreak on Saturday in the low to mid 40s.

Lots of clouds on Saturday with some showers around.
Lots of clouds on Saturday with some showers around.
Showers are expected on Saturday morning.
Showers are expected on Saturday morning.
Clouds with scattered showers Saturday afternoon.
Clouds with scattered showers Saturday afternoon.

Lots of clouds on Saturday, with scattered showers at times. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Clearing Saturday evening and a good deal of sunshine is on the way for Sunday. Slightly milder, with daytime temps topping out in the low to mid 50s.

The best day to take care of some yard work in the next few days will be on Sunday.
The best day to take care of some yard work in the next few days will be on Sunday.

The new work week will be filled with clouds Monday through Wednesday as the next weather makers cross the state of Wisconsin. A chance of showers on Monday with highs in the low 50s. Tuesday showers are possible, with afternoon readings rising into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday has a chance of showers, with highs in the upper 50s.

High temperatures will be near average to start the week, then a few degrees above average as...
High temperatures will be near average to start the week, then a few degrees above average as the week goes on.

There are vast differences in the possible late-week storm system that could be around in the Upper Midwest. The American GFS model has all the chips on there being rounds of rain and brisk winds Thursday into Friday. On the other hand, the European model has that storm system tracking much farther to the south and leaving the Badger State dry on Thursday, with a chance of showers on Friday. Time will tell which solution is the result for later in the new week. Either way, be sure to check back for updates online and with the WSAW First Alert Weather App.

