First Alert Weather: Cool & seasonable weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Good weather to end the work week Friday as sunny skies and drier weather returns. The weekend will feature a two-part forecast. Overcast and rainy for portions of Saturday, dry and sunny weather Sunday.

Windy conditions both Friday and Saturday. However, dry on Friday and Sunday (WSAW)

After rainy weather Thursday, plan for drier and sunnier weather to make a return to wrap up the work week. Some clouds to start Friday morning, then intervals of sun and clouds for the daytime Highs in the mid 50s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Northwest winds remain breezy, gusts up to 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies Friday with highs near mid-50s. (WSAW)

Some gusty winds possible Friday, NW gusts up to 20 mph (WSAW)

Another frontal system tracks through the state late Friday into the first half of the weekend. This will bring additional rounds for showers to the area. High school football Friday night should end up being dry. Though, can’t rule out some drops of rain if the frontal system tracks in a few hours earlier. Not a bad idea to have the umbrella or raincoat just in case some games catch a few raindrops. Gametime temperatures mid to upper 40s.

Friday night football games should end up being dry, with highs in the mid to upper 40s (WSAW)

Chances for rain picks up late Friday into Saturday (WSAW)

Chances for showers increases overnight into Saturday. Light scattered showers likely before sunrise Saturday. Times of scattered showers will be possible through Saturday afternoon. Skies overcast, afternoon highs near 50. Northwest gusts up to 20 mph.

Frost will be possible early Sunday morning (WSAW)

Some scattered showers will be possible late Friday or early Saturday (WSAW)

Low temperatures fall into the 30s Sunday morning. Frosty conditions will be possible to start Sunday. Bright and sunny weather expected for the day, highs low 50s.

Frost will be possible early Sunday morning (WSAW)

Overcast for Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday. Highs in the low 50s (WSAW)

Overcast returns for the start of the new work week. Plan for clouds Monday, highs mid to upper 50s. A risk of showers on Monday night and a chance of showers on Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Chance of showers continue through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.