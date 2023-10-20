News and First Alert Weather App
Clark County to close its ATV/UTV, off-road motorcycle trails on Nov. 1

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Forestry and Parks Department will be closing its ATV/UTV and off-road motorcycle trails for the season beginning Nov. 1.

If weather conditions allow, trails may re-open again for use starting Dec. 15. The department advises that UTV’s are not allowed on snowmobile/ATV trails from Dec. 15 through March 31.

Clark County trails are subject to periodic closings. For updated information on trail closings and openings, contact the Forestry and Parks Department at 715-743-5140 or visit www.clarkcountywi.gov/forestry-parks.

